ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,614. ProPetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.