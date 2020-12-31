St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 991.38 ($12.95).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STJ. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle purchased 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,997.04 ($11,754.69).

Shares of STJ stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,133.50 ($14.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,384. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. St. James’s Place plc has a one year low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 990.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

