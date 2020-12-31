St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 991.38 ($12.95).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

LON STJ traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,133.50 ($14.81). 312,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 990.59. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The firm has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle bought 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £8,997.04 ($11,754.69).

About St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

