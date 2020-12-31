CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,445,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,348,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,443,000 after purchasing an additional 421,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,924,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,835 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

