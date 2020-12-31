Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Price Target at $81.24

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $85.06. 53,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,374. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $149.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.