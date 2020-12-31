CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $32.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,280. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

