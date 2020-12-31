$0.02 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Limelight Networks reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,206. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $495.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,516 shares of company stock worth $607,569. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,097,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.