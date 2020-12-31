Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Shares Down 4%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.92. 246,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 485,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

