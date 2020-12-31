$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.49. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,231,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NSIT traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $76.91. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,405. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.