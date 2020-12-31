Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc (MIG.L) (LON:MIG) Stock Price Up 2%

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc (MIG.L) (LON:MIG) was up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.01). Approximately 3,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.48.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors. It invests in companies based in the United Kingdom.

