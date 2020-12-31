Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4.L) (LON:SO4) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4.L) (LON:SO4) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.99 ($0.30). Approximately 217,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 298,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.65.

About Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4.L) (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

