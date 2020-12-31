ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $76.58. Approximately 958,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,249,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

