Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Price Target at GBX 137.43

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 137.43 ($1.80).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMUK. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Darren Pope purchased 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42). Also, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £16,081.02 ($21,009.96).

Shares of VMUK traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 134.50 ($1.76). 688,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,750. Virgin Money UK PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.40 ($2.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -8.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.40.

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.