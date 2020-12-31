Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $299,124.84

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Datamine has a total market cap of $299,124.84 and approximately $17,790.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00039982 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001903 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00020098 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,736,998 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

