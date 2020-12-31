Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $56.24

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after buying an additional 1,769,128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Masco by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,285 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Masco by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,352,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1,985.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

