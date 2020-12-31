Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.45

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 4777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $461,189.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.