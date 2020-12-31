Tasty plc (TAST.L) (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Tasty plc (TAST.L) (LON:TAST) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 32,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 169,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,464.62. The company has a market cap of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.43.

About Tasty plc (TAST.L) (LON:TAST)

Tasty plc operates restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of March 17, 2020, the company operated 56 restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t brand names. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tasty plc (TAST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty plc (TAST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.