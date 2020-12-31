Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Down 30%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC)’s share price dropped 30% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

