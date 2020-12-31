Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 0.3%

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.34 ($0.04). Approximately 1,263,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 794,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 17.90 and a current ratio of 17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.43. The company has a market cap of £5.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52.

About Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.