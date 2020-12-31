Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Raised to C$12.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s current price.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. M Partners lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

Shares of CVE XBC traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,904. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$946.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

