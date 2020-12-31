ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $8.87 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 8% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $9,713.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00296380 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01999461 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ERC20USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.