Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.08). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 141.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

