Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Trading 41.4% Higher

Shares of Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) traded up 41.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 11,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 17,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

