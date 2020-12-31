Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 17,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 14,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

