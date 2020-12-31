Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Trading Up 0.1%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

