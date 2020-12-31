StarDEX Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, StarDEX has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $267,545.42 and approximately $7,042.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarDEX token can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00292909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.26 or 0.01994405 BTC.

About StarDEX

XSTAR is a token. Its launch date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

