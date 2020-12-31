ShowHand (HAND) Hits Market Cap of $22,900.97

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. ShowHand has a market cap of $22,900.97 and $33.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00292909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.26 or 0.01994405 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

