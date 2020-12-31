$148.20 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce $148.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the lowest is $145.70 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $159.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $585.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.70 million to $603.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $582.30 million, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $598.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,346. The RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 117,503 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 181,338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,495 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

