$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,579. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

