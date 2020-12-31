Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Camping World reported sales of $964.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.18. 38,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,583. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $8,713,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,215 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at $8,601,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

