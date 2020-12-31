0Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.85 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. 0Chain has a market cap of $17.85 million and approximately $90,781.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

