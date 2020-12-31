$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

NYSE:YUMC remained flat at $$57.12 during trading hours on Friday. 20,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Yum China by 57.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 55.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after buying an additional 151,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

