Own Trading Up 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Own token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00291843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.78 or 0.01993895 BTC.

Own Token Profile

CHX is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official website is owndata.network . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

