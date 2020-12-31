Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post sales of $10.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.11 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $7.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $39.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 million to $40.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.46 million, with estimates ranging from $42.38 million to $69.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. 1,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 670.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 18.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.