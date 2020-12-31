Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

SMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock remained flat at $$9.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $152.99 million, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

