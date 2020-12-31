Miton Global Opportunities plc (MIGO.L) (LON:MIGO) Shares Up 3.7%

Miton Global Opportunities plc (MIGO.L) (LON:MIGO)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81). 118,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 47,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of £83.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.39.

Miton Global Opportunities plc (MIGO.L) Company Profile (LON:MIGO)

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

