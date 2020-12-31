Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG) rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23). Approximately 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The stock has a market cap of £3.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.32.

About Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers FileFinder, a solution for executive search firms and to in-house executive search and sourcing teams; GatedTalent, a platform that connects executives to retained executive search firms; and ISV.online that supplies skills testing software and services to the United Kingdom recruitment industry, as well as Voyager, which includes Voyager Infinity that offers recruitment software and Voyager Mid-Office that provides pay and bill solutions.

