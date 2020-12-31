Crown Place VCT PLC (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN) Shares Down 4.1%

Crown Place VCT PLC (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN) shares traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). 4,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.20 ($0.38).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.25. The company has a market cap of £55.20 million and a P/E ratio of 19.47.

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

