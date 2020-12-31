Alphacat 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,724.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $685,365.86 and $49,724.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00564037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00159312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00308089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00086433 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

