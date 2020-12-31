1inch (1INCH) Market Capitalization Hits $94.58 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. 1inch has a market capitalization of $94.58 million and approximately $183.37 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1inch has traded flat against the dollar. One 1inch token can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00564037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00159312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00308089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00086433 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

