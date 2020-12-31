Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Club Atletico Independiente token can now be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00018871 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 171.3% higher against the US dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a market cap of $3.00 million and $942,077.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Club Atletico Independiente alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00292455 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.65 or 0.02000415 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,709 tokens. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

Club Atletico Independiente can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Club Atletico Independiente should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Club Atletico Independiente using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Club Atletico Independiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Club Atletico Independiente and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.