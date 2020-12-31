Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 341.63 ($4.46).

DLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 351 ($4.59) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 356 ($4.65) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

LON:DLG traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 319 ($4.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,830,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,457. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

