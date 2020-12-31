Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,758,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,527,880.10.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$84,979.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,883.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.25 per share, with a total value of C$86,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,935.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$92,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock traded down C$0.32 on Thursday, reaching C$17.22. 354,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.91. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$19.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOU. TD Securities increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.98.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.