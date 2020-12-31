Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.15

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVPKF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

