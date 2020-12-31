AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 13.5%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price was down 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 3,518,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,718,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 342,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. AIkido Pharma comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of AIkido Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

