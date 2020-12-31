NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Down 11.8%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s share price fell 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. 1,106,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,005,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NantHealth by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 67.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

