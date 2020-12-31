BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) (CVE:BCT) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) (CVE:BCT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.27. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.61.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.