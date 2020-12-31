Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $256.15

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $256.15 and last traded at $255.40, with a volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $3,690,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 95,426 shares of company stock worth $21,189,419 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,066,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 11,568.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 182,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

