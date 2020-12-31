Phala.Network (PHA) Market Capitalization Tops $12.30 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00563861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00159475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00308286 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00087087 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,162,745 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

Phala.Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.