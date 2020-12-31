RMPL (RMPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $554,031.72

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, RMPL has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One RMPL token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $554,031.72 and approximately $663.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00563861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00159475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00308286 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00087087 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 924,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,451 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.